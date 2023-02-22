At the February city council meeting, John Kob announced that he’s reaching out to schools for support with his cleanup projects.
Kob, the Litter Chicks, and others from the Watagua Watershed Alliance (WWA) have been partnering with Johnson County to pick up trash in the community for some time, and each year the movement gains momentum.
This year’s Third Annual Roadside Cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, April 22, coincidently falling on Earth Day. At this event, volunteers will put on safety vests, take up grabbers and trash bags, and walk the county roads collecting trash and recyclables.
For Kob, it’s essential to get kids and young adults involved with community cleanup projects without putting their safety at risk. It’s why he and WWA partner with Johnson County Schools to host a multimedia contest that coincides with the roadside trash pickup each April.
This year, $1,200 will be split between the six schools
school will be awarded $200: one grand prize of $100 and four runner-up prizes of $25. in Johnson County. Each
Like last year, students in kindergarten through eighth grade will have the opportunity to submit a piece of artwork for the competition. But unlike last year, high school students will have the option to create a one to two-minute video explaining how trash affects the environment.
After the contest cutoff date on April 6, WWA will go through all of the entries and choose the top contenders from each school. These projects will be posted online, and community members will then have the opportunity to vote for the winners on the WWA Facebook page.
“Awareness is the point of the contest,” Kob said. “We want to get more people involved and help spread the word.”
Education is a critical component in changing people’s mindsets about littering, and it’s why WWA is looking to boost engagement in younger generations. “We want to bring fame to the kids and make them the heroes,“ Kob said. “that’s who we celebrate because they are the future.”
Follow the Watagua Watershed Alliance on Facebook to stay up-to-date on the upcoming school contest and community cleanup efforts.