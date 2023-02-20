Johnson County residents have recently been shocked and confused when opening their monthly electric bill, and many have expressed anger via social media.
The newly revised monthly electric bill from Mountain Electric, which includes what seems to be a new charge under the heading ‘TVA Energy Adjustment Charge,’ seems to be the culprit for the array of emotions felt and expressed by local customers.
Though this new line item in the monthly bill may appear to be an additional charge, there are no new charges being added to the bill, as the extra line item only breaks apart the customer's monthly charges in a different manner.
According to Sally Mast Snyder, Director of Member Services for Mountain Electric Cooperative, the TVA Energy Adjustment Charge, and the Mountain Electric Customer Charge line items are not new charges.
"Prior to November 1, 2022, both charges were included in the top line of the billing statement,” Snyder said. “Mountain Electric Cooperative wanted to be more transparent and itemized these fees on separate lines.” In October of 2022, Mountain Electric Cooperative did enact a small increase in customer service charges. However, their base rates have not changed since 2019. TVA’s monthly energy costs are updated each month and can be found on Mountain Electric Cooperatives’ website and on their Facebook page.
Mountain Electric Cooperative purchases electricity generated by Tennessee Valley Authority and distributes the energy to its members. The TVA began charging a fluctuating monthly rate ‘per kilowatt hour used’ to all its power distributors, and these rates vary depending on the season. During times of intense heat or extreme cold, more energy is used to keep customers comfortable at home and at work, and this increase in energy use sometimes means that TVA has to purchase additional power from outside sources, which equates to increased costs across the board-including for the customer.
An extreme example of how the cost of energy provided by TVA fluctuates includes last August 2022, when the weather was extremely warm, and the TVA area was experiencing extreme drought. The weather event caused rates to jump from the rate of 0.025 cents per kilowatt hour to 0.058 cents.
“For every dollar a member pays, seventy-two cents go back to TVA to purchase electricity,” Snyder said. “Mountain Electric Cooperative operates on 28 cents per revenue dollar used for operating and maintenance costs, taxes, and debt obligations.”
Mountain Electric Cooperative was formed in 1941 when a small group of farmers and town residents were banned together to form a legally incorporated cooperative for the purpose of providing needed electric service to the local rural area.
For more information about Mountain Electric, Coopertive Inc, please visit www.mountainelectric.com.