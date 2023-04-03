When spring comes to Johnson County, many residents use the warmer days to get outside and do yard work. Locals appreciate the sunny days and feel this time of year is perfect to till the garden, rake old vegetation, and remove debris accumulated during winter months.
While some collect the old leaves and make compost, others just want the winter’s remnants off their property. Although spring is the perfect time to do yard work, local officials want residents to be aware of the dangers of using fire to clear property.
“Communitywide, we have already run a couple of calls for fires that have gotten out of hand,” said Kevin Colson, Johnson County Emergency 911 Director, “we want people to be safe.”
In an effort to keep Johnson County safe, a debris burn permit is now required for outdoor burning through May 15 issued by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry. Materials that can be burned include leaves, branches, tree limbs, twigs, and other woody vegetation and yard trimmings gathered on site. Permits are issued only when conditions are conducive to safe burning.
While discussing the importance of obtaining a permit, Colson said, “It is very important to get a permit. Before issuing a permit, they look at current weather conditions, the forecast, and the humidity.”
All these regulations may sound formidable but were designed to ensure safety for all community members. “These permits are not because we want to be a hassle," Colson said, adding, "we just want to be sure of everyone's safety. If you burn during high winds, it could blow onto other people’s property, and you could hurt them or destroy their property. If you destroy their property, you are liable.”
In addition to possible liability for damaged property, burning without a permit is a serious offense that can result in a fine and/or up to 30 days in jail.
Obtaining a burn permit at BurnSafeTN.org or the MyTN mobile app is free, fast, and simple. Online permits are issued seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. central time on the day of the burn for any size leaf and brush burn pile. Each pile should be completely out by the permit expiration. Residents with limited internet access may call 877-350-BURN (2876) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“Fire prevention begins with you,” State Forester David Arnold said. “Burning piles of leaves and brush can be an efficient way of cleaning up your yard, but don’t let that debris burn turn into a wildfire. Practice safe debris burning by creating a wide vegetation-free zone around your pile, have a rake, shovel, or even a bucket of water on hand to control embers, keep an eye on changing weather conditions, and always stay with your fire until it is completely out.”
For even more tips and information on how to burn safely, visit www.BurnSafeTN.org.