It has been less than a year since the Johnson County VA Outpatient Clinic had its Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting event, but unbeknownst to many, the Clinic opened its doors to serve local veterans in August of 2020, during the height of the pandemic. With over 1,640 local veterans having signed up with Veterans Affairs through the Johnson County Veterans Service Office, these numbers indicate the need for a local clinic.
Prior to the opening of the Johnson County VA Outpatient Clinic, local veterans had to travel to the Mountain Home VA Healthcare Facility in Johnson City for all medical needs, and though veterans may still need to utilize Mountain Home for specialized care, they no longer need to travel out of town for an annual exam or routine visit -which for those reliant on family and friends or NET Trans for transportation, has been a great relief.
Bringing a local Veterans Clinic to Johnson County was a lengthy process that spanned many years, and according to veteran Robert Hensley, a member of Johnson County American Legion Post 61, 2010 was a pivotal year in the process, as Dr. Phil Roe, an army veteran, and newly elected United States Representative for the first district of Tennessee, became a strong ally, and fought along with Ralph Hutto, the county and city mayors, and countless others to help bring Johnson County a local veteran’s clinic. Johnson County’s ‘Veterans Service Officer’, Ralph Hutto was instrumental in helping to bring a local VA clinic to the community, as after gathering and presenting over eight-hundred signatures from local veterans, it became obvious that there was certainly a need.
“Ralph has worked so hard to help bring this local clinic to our county” stated Karen Manuel of the County Veterans Service Office. Karen went on to say that “the clinic has been such a help to us and to the veterans in our community, and the doctors and staff are always accessible and helpful and have been wonderful to work with.” Both Dr. Megan Johnson and Nurse Practitioner, Emily McQueen are Johnson County natives, as are the majority of the staff.
According to the Johnson County VA Outpatient Clinic, they serve not just Johnson County veterans, but veterans in the surrounding areas, including Southwest Virginia and North-Western North Carolina. The clinic is located at 1141 Cold Springs Road and operates Monday through Friday. For veterans wishing to use the local VA clinic, forms are available at the front desk, or you can request to have them mailed to you. Veterans that would like to sign up for veterans’ services, can call the County Veterans Service Office at (423)727-7929.