Johnson County Emergency Medical Services in Mountain City is proud to announce four paramedics on its team recently passed the Critical Care State Paramedics test.
Congratulations to Matthew Cornett, Andrew Willis, Dakota Dowell, and Brad Gentry. The paramedics now join fellow paramedics Jake Storey and Brian Hutchinson, who currently hold state certification.
Critical care paramedics are a valuable addition to Johnson County’s emergency medicine. The specialized certification is a rigorous test designed to advance their current skills. The four paramedics attended classes at Roan State while still attending to their regular 24-hour on-shift work schedule. After successfully passing the class, each qualified to take the state exam.
“This certification helps our community tremendously,” said EMS director Brad Gentry, “the paramedics are better trained and have more skills.”
Paramedics are often the first to respond to a medical emergency. The varied nature of emergencies requires them to be available at a moment’s notice. Their responsibilities vary, from answering the call of a senior who has fallen to a child choking. These brave men and women must possess the education to handle each event differently. While tasks include monitoring sick patients, transporting them to the nearest healthcare facility, and communicating with patients and families, there is so much more to their daily assignments.
In addition to patient care, one of the challenges of living in a mountain community is the mountain terrain. “Roads get washed out,” said Gentry, “ it can be tough to get to the home when the weather is bad.” For streets in hard-to-reach areas, the squad has several different vehicle options. In addition to the five trucks, Johnson County EMS has three SUVs, and ATV, and a side-by-side. Since the vehicles have 4x4 capability, each one can be employed to get across difficult terrain.
Although the job has challenges, Johnson County residents appreciate all their sacrifices and hard work. “Matt Cornett and Andrew were great when my mother fell and broke her leg,” said Steve Arnold, “they provided excellent care and transported her to Boone hospital.”
While every day presents different challenges for the local first responders, Mountain City residents can be assured the local EMS crew will care for each call. Thank you for your hard work and diligence in providing top-notch care.
Congratulations on passing the state certification.