Representatives from Tennessee Tech hosted a special Tourism Branding Workshop for Johnson County’s tourism advisory group on June 12, Assistant to County Mayor Sheila Caldwell said.
The workshop, which was offered to the County free of charge, covered the topic of branding to help the County market its many attractions.
Caldwell shared that this additional training will help Johnson County move into phase two of its tourism efforts and explained that funding has already been secured to help cover tourism expenses for the next fiscal year.
According to Caldwell, last year’s grant from the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development allowed the County to work with Cumberland Marketing in Kingsport to create a social media campaign. Caldwell explained that one of the outcomes of the county’s new digital media campaign was to geofence, or create a virtual perimeter, around six designated market areas: Raleigh/Durham, Charlotte, Greenville (South Carolina), Knoxville, Nashville, and of course, the Tri-Cities region.
The collaboration also resulted in a brand-new landing page www.visitmountaincitytn.com/mctn-landing-page featuring a high-quality video that highlights Johnson County’s premier tourist attractions: Doe Mountain, Watauga Lake, and Watauga Lake Winery/Villa Nove Vineyards.
The month-long campaign resulted in 850,000 impressions on Facebook and Instagram, Caldwell said.
“As we progress through the year, more of our tourism assets will be included on the website,” Caldwell said. “We will promote our tourism assets throughout the county with Mountain City as the hub, and we will highlight our trademark festivals.”
The tourism industry is the second-largest revenue generator and the third-largest employer in the state, according to the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.
Melanie Beauchamp, Assistant Commissioner of Rural Tourism and Outreach, says that tapping into this industry could prove to be very fortuitous for Johnson County, explaining that events like Johnson County’s many festivals are really as impactful, if not more so, than area attractions.
“In most rural counties, events are their bigger draw,” Beauchamp said. “When people know they’re going somewhere, they research what else they can do while they’re there. Attractions can be a reason for someone to stay an extra day.”
Beauchamp shared that lodging can be a challenge in rural areas, but thanks to recent legislation, Johnson County now collects a five percent occupancy tax on rentals booked online through sites like Airbnb and Vrbo.
Director of Budgets Russell Robinson says that revenue from the occupancy tax has only gone up as sales tax revenue has also increased. On average, Robinson said that Johnson County has been collecting between $10,000 and $12,000 per month. This revenue goes back to the county to fund other tourism projects.
“If we can grow tourism without doing anything, if it’s growing organically, imagine what we could do if we gave it attention,” Caldwell said. “We want to build this up and hit some benchmarks.”