Johnson County’s first responders, which include law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, and emergency management, have been hard at work doing their duty and saving lives while also working on new ways to ensure that they are better trained, better staffed, and better prepared to keep the community safe.
According to Brad Gentry, Executive Director and Instruction Coordinator of Johnson County Rescue and EMS, they were recently able to purchase a new portable transport ventilator that is used for critical patients, and with the generous help of Operation Pocket Change, were also able to purchase new vehicle extraction tools. “We continue to invest in ongoing in-house EMT/AEMT programs and continue to look for grant opportunities to help us grow and purchase new equipment,” stated Gentry.
Another group of first responders includes law enforcement. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department has been hard at work making improvements, undergoing advanced training, and purchasing equipment that better enables them to perform their job of keeping the community safe. Recent purchases include new service weapons, several vehicles, and a drone. Officer Brad Sutherland attended specialized training for ‘Drones for First Responders’, allowing the sheriff's department to use this new technology in their endeavor to keep the peace in Johnson County.
Additional progress that has been made this past year includes the specialized training that School Resource Officer Mark Gladden received, qualifying him as a certified SRO trainer. Five of the seven Johnson County SROs have already received this important training from Officer Gladden, helping to ensure the safety of Johnson County students. Other than applying for and receiving several needed grants, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department is collaborating with the Mountain City Police Department on a Two-million-dollar Violent crimes grant.
Other than working collaboratively on the large violent crimes grant, the Mountain City Police Department Has been busy keeping the town of Mountain City and its residents safe. They have hired additional officers, including a full-time investigator, purchased several new vehicles, and added a new K-9 Drug Dog named Zorro.
Not to be forgotten, Johnson County Emergency Management is always on the ready for any natural or manmade event or disaster and for search and rescue events. New progress being made includes advanced training in local and regional incident management and continued work with state and local officials to improve communications throughout the county- especially in the most remote areas. EMA Director Jason Blevins echoed the sentiments of all other first responders in stating, “We are so thankful for our hardworking staff, and are for the support of the community that we serve.”