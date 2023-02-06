Northeast Tennessee Health and Homecare recently adopted Lakota, a canine from Rescue DOG and End of Life Sanctuary. The newest addition to the healthcare team will be a therapy dog for the practice.
Melissa Gentry of Rescue DOG and End of Life Sanctuary said, “Lakota will be a new addition to the practice on a daily basis to give comfort and hope to the patients. If someone is scared of shots, Lakota can help them through it.”
Gentry added, “We all get nervous when we go to the doctor. Lakota can bring tranquility, and she has the potential to encourage patients to go for checkups, which will, in turn, increase the health of local residents.”
In addition to calming patients’ nerves during stressful procedures, Lakota’s presence is promising to bring comfort to patients on a personal level also. As a regular member of the healthcare team, patients will have an opportunity to see her when they go for their appointments.
“We feel Lakota will be a fantastic addition to the healthcare facility,” Gentry said. “We couldn’t be more pleased for Lakota to serve our community in such an honorable way.”
The idea of using a therapy dog in the healthcare setting has roots as old as the beginning of nursing. Florence Nightingale noted that pets reduced anxiety in hospitalized children, and it was with the goal of helping lessen the anxiety that Lakota was chosen.
“All of us at NETN Health and Homecare are ecstatic about adding Lakota to our team,” said Kimberly Kleine, Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner.
The requirements to qualify for being a therapy dog are rigorous, and Lakota will have specialized training to help her qualify for her new position.
“Many thanks to Terry Meeks, owner of Four on the Floor, who will certify Lakota as a therapy dog through her training and expertise,” said Kleine.
Some patients may not want to see a dog during their visit. While addressing this concern, Kleine said, “We will, of course, gladly put her in a room for those who have a fear or aversion to dogs.”
Lakota’s adventure started within the walls of Rescue DOG but has led her on an exciting journey into the world of healthcare.
For more information or to make a donation www.rescuedogandendoflifesanctuary.org