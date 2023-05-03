The Tennessee General Assembly passed the Tennessee Works Tax Act last week, promising Tennessee residents and businesses over $400 million in tax breaks this summer.
Under this bill, Tennesseeans will be able to save money at grocery stores by not paying sales tax from August until October of this year.
A huge advocate of this legislation, Governor Bill Lee assured taxpayers that the state is ready to handle the temporary tax break. “Decades of smart fiscal stewardship have enabled Tennessee to maintain a balanced budget while cutting taxes for Tennessee families and businesses,” Lee said.
State officials estimate that this will save families an average of $100 over the three months, and the legislation promises tax-free purchases of food and ingredients but not other items like beer, liquor, and cigarettes.
Both state and local taxes are attached to grocery purchases, and Johnson County’s current sales tax is 8.5 percent and includes a 7 percent state tax and 1.5 percent local option sales tax. However, the new bill mandates that the state will reimburse local governments for any lost tax revenue on grocery purchases from August through October.
While other retailers like Dollar General and gas stations sell food items, the three major grocery stores in Johnson County–Food Lion, Price Less Foods, and Food Country, all fall within the town limits of Mountain City.
“It's too early to tell how the reduction on sales tax paid on groceries will affect the county,” Director of Accounts and Budgets Russell Robinson said, “But it is sure to benefit Johnson County residents and all Tennesseans.”
Johnson County borders two states, and many residents drive out of the state to buy groceries. But with the grocery holiday, out-of-state residents might be coming to Johnson County by droves to buy groceries this summer.
Grocery purchases aren’t the only sector to receive a tax break–the legislation also incentivises family leave by offering a tax credit for companies. Anyone with children or sick or disabled loved ones knows the financial burden of caretaking, especially in the current economy. Governor Bill Lee and state officials hope that the new legislation will lessen that burden this summer.
“We are proud to continue that legacy this year by putting dollars back in the pockets of Tennesseans and supporting future economic growth across Tennessee, and I thank the
General Assembly for its partnership to promote future growth and opportunity for our state,” Lee said.