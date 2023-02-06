Jason Campbell, owner of Jason’s Auto Repair, located at 334 Crossroads Drive, Mountain City, TN 37683, behind McDonald’s, has been in business since October 2014.
Open Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jason’s Automotive is a full-service repair shop sans transmission and bodywork. Campbell started working for Levi’s company right out of high school. About a year before they closed, the employees had formed a union, Campbell recalls. In 1999 they shut their facility down, but not without providing their employees an opportunity to better themselves. Levi’s gave the employees they were laying off the choice of going to a trade school or obtaining their 4-year degree - free of charge. Campbell said, “the Levi company provided computers to everyone.”
Taking advantage of the opportunity given to him, Campbell spoke with the career counselor and asked what industry has a high demand. The career counselor said the automotive field would suit him well, and Campbell said, “that’s how I made my decision.”
This made complete sense as Campbell liked cars, so he enrolled in a one-year automotive technical program in Elizabethton. Courtesy of Levi’s, Campbell graduated from the 1-year program after seven months. Because of his decisiveness, Campbell has 23 years of experience in the industry.
"I have been in every facet of the business, lead tech at a service shop, service manager and warranty at a major dealership, and have been running his own shop for nine years," he said.
Campbell has three employees, plus himself. “I’m prayerful about life," he said, adding, "anything I do, I try to listen and do the right thing.”
When asked why he started his own shop, he said, “I got tired of working for other people.”
Campbell wanted to run his repair shop so he could “treat others the way I wanted to be treated.” After further discussion, Campbell was asked what his favorite thing about working with the public was. Campbell's response, “I see a lot of needs, especially when I talk to customers one on one, I like to lift them up and encourage them.” “Sometimes, I’ll come around and ask if I can pray with them.” Aside from running his shop, Campbell is also a family man. Married to his wife Sarah of 16 years. They share a son, Ethan, who is now a Sophomore in College. Before parting, Campbell was asked a final question… If people do come into your shop, what would you want them to know? Campbell’s response was, “if people come in, we will treat them like family, we’ll treat them fairly.”