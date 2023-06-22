Timothy Hill has won the Republican Primary to represent the 3rd District in the Tennessee House of Representatives. Hill, who had previously held the seat for eight years, defeated Stacy Vaughn by an 80 percent margin and will go on to face Democrat Lori Love in the general election on August 3. Voters in Johnson County selected Hill by 928 to 131 for Vaughn.
"Thank you to the people of Johnson County and the 3rd House District for the Republican nomination for State Representative,” Hill said Thursday evening. “What an honor. Now, the campaign for the August 3rd General Election has started.”
Hill had previously been appointed by the Johnson County Commission to fill the seat until the special election, after the prior representative, Scotty Campbell, resigned when it came to light that he had sexually harassed at least one of his legislative interns. After Hill’s appointment, two of the four Republicans who had filed to run for the seat, Neal Kerney and Angie Stanley dropped out of the race, resulting in the two-man primary between Vaughn and Hill.
Vaughn, an Air Force veteran, strove to differentiate himself from Hill by emphasizing his military service, as well as his conservative stand on issues like abortion and gun control, but the margin of Hill’s victory seemed to indicate that voters were most comfortable with the person who had prior experience in the job.
“Congratulations to Timothy Hill, he was very kind to me and I wish him the best,” Vaughn said this evening. “I would like to thank my family and friends for their support and encouragement throughout this campaign, thank you also to the voters and donors who supported this grassroots effort. I will consider running again after some reflection. Thank you for the opportunity to run.”
District 3, which includes all of Johnson County, and parts of Carter, Hawkins, and Sullivan counties, was represented by Hill from 2012 until 2020 when he stepped aside to run for the U.S. House of Representatives. Campbell took over the seat, while Hill was defeated by Diana Harshbarger in his race, so tonight’s results represent a step back into public service for him.
Hill’s opponent in the August 3 election is Lori Love, who ran unopposed in the Democratic Primary. The stakes are unusually high for a special election, as the winner will almost immediately be called into Governor Lee’s special legislative session to address gun control on August 21.
Early voting for the general election begins Friday, July 14, and ends on Saturday, July 29. Election day is Thursday, August 3.