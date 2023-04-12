A ribbon cutting was held on Friday, April 7, 2023, celebrating the Grand Opening of Multi-Line Insurance Agency, located at 383 S Shady St., Mountain City.
Mayor, Larry Potter, County Commissioners Gina Meade, and Kody Norris were in attendance. Angie Sluder had worked in the office for the past eight years for East Tennessee Mutual Insurance Company. Sluder had worked in the Life and Health Insurance Industry several years ago. While working at East Tennessee Mutual Insurance, she saw a need for competitive insurance products for Johnson County residents. At the beginning of 2023, Sluder obtained her Life, Health, Accident, and Medicare Supplement License. After much thought and prayer, Sluder and her husband Lee decided to open their own Agency.
Multi-Line Insurance Agency opened for business on April 3, 2023, we will continue to service the East Tennessee Mutual Insurance Policies for the Johnson County Policies. Multi-Line Insurance Agency currently offers several large company product lines including, Auto, SR22, Foreign Driver's License, Home, Flood, Life, Health, Dental & Vision, and Medicare Supplements.
We look forward to serving the customers of Johnson County and the surrounding areas. The office hours are Monday thru Friday, 8:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. We look forward to seeing you.