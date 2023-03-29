On Thursday, March 23, the Tennessee National Guard brought a bright blue trailer and parked it behind the Johnson County Health Department building from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The inside of the trailer includes a closet, bed, desk, and even a mock bathroom with a toilet and sink containing the Tennessee National Guard’s ‘Stashed Away’ Exhibit, which resembles a teenager’s room.
Tennessee National Guard Operations Manager Will Johnson said that the purpose of the exhibit is “to help educate parents on the ways that their kids hide drugs right in front of their noses.”
According to data collected from Tennessee students in 2018, one in ten reported ever misusing prescription drugs, one in ten reported using marijuana, four in ten reported drinking alcohol, and one in three reported using tobacco products. About half of the students reported that these substances were “very easy” or “fairly easy” to find.
Johnson said that the National Guard has been bringing the exhibit to Tennessee communities for the past two years. “We work with the coalition to educate parents on what their options are,” Johnson said. “The main thing we do is to bring awareness and educate people. They don’t know what they don’t know.”
Public Health Educator Angie Stout said this was the first year the exhibit was brought to the Johnson County Health Department. “Exhibits like this show our community real-world scenarios we can experience in a hands-on way,” Stout said. “It creates awareness about how important it is to communicate with your children beginning early in their lives and continuing into their adulthood.”
On Thursday, Johnson and another National Guard soldier took turns leading parents and educators through the trailer, sharing statistics about different substances and naming the common signs of substance use.
Johnson explained that the exhibit focuses on identifying three groups of items. The first group involves the obvious signifiers: cigarettes, beer cans, and marijuana. The second group is about messaging, like posters and things that are ‘420 friendly.’ The third group includes everyday items that have hidden compartments.
Brian Taylor, Fourth Grade Teacher at Laurel Elementary and County Commissioner, was one of the parents to walk through the exhibit. “I learned a lot about the advancement of hiding things and the efforts people go through to hide drugs,” Taylor said. “I feel like I’ve been to drug school today.”
According to Health Department staff, fifty-one people attended the Stashed Away exhibit on Thursday, and the National Guard reported that attendance was higher than normal for a weekday
event. Preliminary plans are already being made to bring the exhibit back to the community at a future date.