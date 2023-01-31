“Lots of coffee,” Cristy Dunn, the director of the Johnson County Center for the Arts, says as we stand in front of the 12 paintings she created between January 1 and January 12. “Lots of late nights and lots of early mornings.”
“I’d be happy if, in the course of five years, I created any one of these,” I say.
“My birthday is January 12,” she continues, “So it’s a birthday gift I give myself to paint for 12 days. It doesn’t need to be deep, it doesn’t need to have any symbolism, I just sit down, and I paint what I want to paint.”
Snow falls gently around a cardinal in the painting she completed on January 1. Snow is also falling in the remaining eleven paintings of animals and birds. Dunn acknowledges that a theme often forms, but not intentionally. She was thinking of loved ones recently lost on January 1, and inspired by folklore that says the red cardinal is a messenger from the departed, she began. The squirrel, the possum, the elk, and the owl that followed came from that first thought.
Experimentation is the theme for fiber artist Mona Alderson, who joins Dunn in the show. Two of her pieces were created with echo flower pounding, which transfers the colors of leaves and flower petals to fabric, while her photographs of mushrooms inspired the intriguingly sculptured quilt pieces. A class she will be teaching at the arts center in March on meditative stitching informed the remaining pieces, one of which, a series of interlocking spirals, was the piece she created on January 1.
“With meditative stitching or mindful stitching,” she says, “The whole point is the process and not the result. All I’m thinking is, ‘Here’s a pretty piece of fabric, and here’s another piece of fabric that goes with it. Here’s some pretty thread, and I’m just gonna make some stitches and think about what I’m doing But I will also teach a class on what you can do with the pieces when they are completed.”
The remarkable feat of completing 12 distinctive pieces of art in 12 days is something Dunn has done for five years and Alderson for four. Making the commitment publicly, and posting her work each day, helps Dunn achieve the goal.
“It’s very motivational when people see what you’ve done, and they want to see what you’re going to do tomorrow,” Dunn says, then laughs as she admits there is some pressure as well from friends like fellow artist Temple Reece.
“If I haven’t posted by 5 p.m., Temple will ask, ‘What are you doing? Where’s the next one?’ There was one that didn’t go up until like 10:30 at night, so I had to put up a little message saying I’m working on it.”
Alderson, however, does not post her work.
“She’s secretive,” Dunn jokes, “She’ll get it all done and then say I did this. Then I have to beg her to bring them in.”
But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t feel the pressure. The simplicity of her first piece was not just inspired by the meditative nature of slow stitching.
“It was 10pm on Jan 1,” she says with a laugh, “And I hadn’t done anything yet.”
The 12 for 12 show by Cristy Dunn and Mona Alderson will be on display at the Johnson County Center for the Arts through the end of January.