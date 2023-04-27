Johnson County Junior Appalachian Musicians recently hosted its annual JAMboree at Heritage Hall, in Mountain City, TN. The nearly 30 young musicians and their instructors took the stage to showcase their talents and skills as well as what they have learned over the 2022-2023 JAM program year.
“We are so glad to get back to the point where we can have our JAMboree again," said Celia Pennington, Program Co-Director. "We had to cancel our 2020 JAMboree due to COVID, and this is the first one we’ve been able to have since 2019.
Pennington emphasized that performing for family and friends is a really important part of the program and "I think it builds confidence and gives our students a sense of pride in that accomplishment.”
The JAMboree serves as a fundraiser to support the JAM program, which provides low-cost, weekly tuition for small group music lessons on traditional Appalachian instruments like guitar, fiddle, banjo, and mandolin. Students in the program are also loaned instruments to use throughout their participation.
This year, 30 students were enrolled in JAM. Instructors Tim Lewis, Marty Pennington, Dean Bledsoe, Chuck Skarsaune, Peyton Gentry, and Chloe Pennington worked with the children in small groups or one-on-one.
The Johnson County JAM will begin its eighth season with the 2023-2024 program year starting in October. The group usually meets on Tuesday evenings during the school year at the First United Methodist Church.
Students in grades 4-12 who are interested in participating in the JAM program and would like to apply, applications are available at the Johnson County Center for the Arts or email jcjam2016@gmail.com. Request a link for an online application.