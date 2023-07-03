Director of Accounts and Budgets Russell Robinson presented the County Commissioners with the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Budget at the commissioners’ meeting on Thursday, June 15.
“This is not a pleasant budget, Robinson said, “But it’s something we have to do.”
Robinson explained that the proposed budget calls for bumping the tax rate from $1.81 to $2.21 for every $100 of property appraised–an increase of 40 cents from the last fiscal year.
The issue, according to Robinson, is that the tax rate hasn’t been adjusted in seven years–and due to inflation and today’s economic disparity, Robinson says the County doesn’t have another option.
“The budget is sound and balanced,” Robinson said. “It covers the county’s operating costs for next year. It’s been seven years since a tax increase, and although no one is happy about it, it’s time to pay the piper.”
Robinson pointed out that Johnson County still has one of the lowest tax rates in the state, lower even than Unicoi County.
The increase in Johnson County’s tax rate comes after the state-mandated Index Ratio Study determined the county’s ratio.
Last year Robinson shared that the county used non-recurring funds like American Rescue Plan Act and Opioid Settlement Funds to balance the budget, and that can’t be the case going forward.
“This is the toughest budget I’ve seen in ten years,” Robinson said. “Unfortunately, this is a necessary evil for us to be able to provide the services that the state requires us to provide.”
“Things are going up,” Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter added. “And nothing’s going down.”
Potter went on to mention some of the county’s hidden costs of business, including autopsies and the Juvenile Detention Center. “There are a couple of things near and dear to my heart. There are hidden and fixed costs that people don’t know about,” Potter said.
Trustee Lisa Crowder explained how the tax increase would look in real time. The average taxpayer’s bill would go up by one hundred dollars, which would translate to an increase of about eight dollars a month.
“It’s an increase,” Crowder said. “But when you break it down, it’s not as bad as it sounds.”
One of the ways that the County plans to compensate is by adjusting the Transfer Station fees. Beginning on July 3, tipping fees will increase from $60 to $75 per ton. Tire disposal fees will go up to $180 a ton, but the minimum for small loads (up to 100 pounds) will remain $5.
Robinson also explained that raising the local options tax would increase County revenue and will be an item on the August 2024 ballot.
“Sales tax is one of the fairest taxes that can be paid,” Robinson said. “Sales tax captures everyone, including travelers that stop in Johnson County to buy gas, groceries, or a meal.”
“Conservatively, we’re losing half a million a year with the one-and-a-half percent local options tax,” Robinson said. “The state isn’t obligated to send the half percent back to Johnson County.”
The County Commission will meet again on July 10 at the Upper Courtroom of the Courthouse to vote on the proposed budget. The floor is open for public comment at 6 p.m. and the Commission will reconvene at 7 p.m. to approve the budget, tax levy, and appropriations resolution for the next fiscal year.