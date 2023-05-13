Imagination Library representatives are pleased to announce this year's always much-anticipated Carnival is scheduled to be held at its usual location at the First United Baptist Church on Tuesday, May 16, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The annual event always draws a large crowd and is eagerly awaited by children and parents alike. “We always love going to the carnival,” said local parent Elizabeth Sexton, “We are definitely going this year.”
While previous carnivals have included a bounce house, games, and face painting, this year has a special treat for visitors. Award-winning author and illustrator Susan Eaddy will be in attendance to sign her newest book, The Worried Wiseman.
The book was chosen for this month’s book of the month and will be available for purchase at the carnival. Eaddy received a Grammy Award nomination for her artwork in 1998 and has since received international awards for her 3D illustrations.
The author is known for her drawings that, give her picture books something truly unique. Eaddy starts by molding clay into a scene for her book and then photographs the model. In a recent press release, Eaddy said, “One of the reasons I enjoy clay so much is that I don’t know how to do it.”
This year’s carnival will be dedicated to the memory of B.C. Stout, who passed away in January of this year. In his obituary, it was noted one of his favorite things was to drive the children around on a special train. The train ride for children was always a highlight of the Imagination Library Carnival. Although his presence will be greatly missed, visitors have an opportunity to honor his memory by attending the festival he loved.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book-gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until they begin school. The program is offered regardless of income and was started in Sevier County, Tennessee, in 1995 and expanded statewide before reaching Johnson County in 2005. Approximately 80 percent of eligible children are enrolled in Imagination Library.
“Emmy has been getting Imagination Library books since she was a baby,” said Sexton. “Reading is a very important part of our life. We read to our three children every night before bed. Now Braydon likes to read to his little brother. The book may be upside down, but it is the idea that he likes to read.”
To enroll in Imagination Library, stop by The Johnson County Public Library is open 9 to 6 on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday, 9 to 5 on Wednesday and Thursday, and 9 to 1 on Saturday.
The library is located at the corner of Church and College Streets.