The popular car show is returning to Main Street. The event was on the agenda during the recent city council meeting to be considered by members. Starting at 5 pm on the first Friday in April, downtown will come alive with a variety of vehicles, from all styles and ages.
“I am really looking forward to summer,” said local resident Steve Arnold, “the car show is good for downtown.”
As evidenced by the consistent large number of residents that show up on Friday evenings to show off their vehicles, people love car shows. City council members discussed how popular the Friday evening event has been in years past.
Young and old alike come from all over the county to meander through the parked cars and admire them. Some enjoy looking at the vintage cars because it reminds them of times past.
“It’s always fun to look at old vehicles,” said Arnold.
In addition to going down memory lane, some admire the power of the hot rods. In anticipation of people wanting to look at the vehicle’s engine, some owners open the hood of their car as soon as it is parked. Popping the hood allows people walking by the opportunity to see the shine of the engine and all the mechanics involved in the vehicle’s operation.
Some people bring more than one car to show off. “I am looking forward to taking my 65 truck,” said Arnold, “or maybe the Volkswagen Bug.”
Johnson County’s vehicles are as varied as the residents themselves. Every year locals have brought a plethora of different styles of cars to be seen, from vintage motorcycles to antique cars.
Reminiscent of summers in the past, residents are invited to drive down to Main Street, Mountain City and park their favorite car to be shown off.
“People can just drive up and park,” said Mayor Jerry Jordan, “just like it was in the fifties.”
Local downtown businesses are ramping up for the increased activity the car show will bring to downtown Mountain City. According to Debi Knerr, owner of Knerr’s Vintage Treasures, the antique store is committed to keep its doors open a little longer on Friday evenings. The vintage items offered at the store are reminiscent of times past; befitting the classic and vintage vehicles that will line Main Street.
