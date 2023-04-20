A member of the Tennessee House of Representatives Scotty Campbell (R) Senate District 3 was reportedly found guilty of sexually harassing at least one legislative intern, likely two, by an ethics subcommittee.
According to NewsChannel 5 today, reported that about six hours after being confronted by NewsChannel 5 Investigates, Rep. Scotty Campbell gave up his seat in the Tennessee General Assembly.
Campbell represents House District 3 in northeast Tennessee, which includes Johnson and parts of Carter, Hawkins, and Sullivan counties. He served in the state House from 2010 to 2012, then he was re-elected in 2020 and again in 2022.
According to a memorandum dated March 29, which was sent to House Speaker Cameron Sexton a four-member ethics subcommittee, composed of two Republicans and two Democrats, concluded:
"Based on the completed staff investigation, the Ethics Subcommittee finds that Representative Campbell violated the Policy" against workplace discrimination and harassment, the memo says.
The memo states "Discrimination and harassment in any form will not be tolerated," concluding that "no further information concerning this complaint will be released."
The Tomahawk has reached out to Rep. Campbell but has not heard back at the writing of this update.