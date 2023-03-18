According to Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter, the periodic flooding at Ackerson Creek Road may finally be resolved.
The flooding at Ackerson Creek Road has been an ongoing issue for some time–the orange “HIGH WATER” caution signs have become almost a permanent fixture of the roadside just south of Laurel Bloomery. Since the portion of Laurel Creek that frequently floods is on private property, both county and state officials have had difficulty addressing the issue until recently.
But recent work on the section of low-lying road holds promise that the high-water hazard will no longer be an immediate issue. “For the time being, the flooding is fixed,” Mayor Potter said.
Two weeks ago, the Mayor went out to Ackerson Creek Road with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) to assess the situation. “We had a meeting with TDOT,” Mayor Potter said. “TDOT looked at it, and I asked them, how can we make this a permanent fix?”
The crew used heavy machinery to dredge a section of Laurel Creek, clearing the creek bed of logs, sticks, rocks, and sediment that were restricting the capacity of the creek to absorb and move water.
The culprit behind the problematic flooding, according to the Mayor, was a 12-14” log that was stopping the flow of water downstream. Other sticks continued to get caught, worsening the problem until the crew was able to remove the log and other debris, allowing Laurel Creek to flow freely again.
Some speculate that beavers helped exasperate the problem. If it’s true, routine dredging may be needed in the future.
The weekend after the initial dredging, there was a good amount of rain in the forecast, and the Mayor was worried that the creek would flood again. “We were expecting a lot of rain the weekend after we dredged it, and when we went to check it, there was no water in the road.” Mayor Potter said. Fortunately, the rain did come and still, the water didn’t rise.
A week after the dredging, TDOT representatives returned to the site to check on the dredging work and ensure that it was still holding up.
For now, motorists should have no issue traveling highway 91 between Mountain City and Laurel Bloomery.