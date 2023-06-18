Mountain City, Tenn. — Mountain Electric Cooperative is pleased to announce that Rodney Metcalf will be joining the co-op as the new Chief Executive Officer. He will begin his duties on July 17, 2023. With a proven track record of leadership and expertise in the energy industry, Mr. Metcalf brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to lead MEC into the future.
Mr. Metcalf has served multiple roles at BrightRidge Energy Authority in Johnson City, Tenn., where he spent the last nine years as the utility’s Chief Operations Officer. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a strategic vision and a strong commitment to serving communities with reliable and affordable energy.
Mr. Metcalf earned his Bachelor of Science degree in business from Tusculum University, where he is currently completing an MBA.
"I am honored to join Mountain Electric Cooperative as its CEO,” said Metcalf. “The cooperative has a rich history of providing reliable and affordable electricity to its members, and I am committed to building on that legacy. Together with the dedicated team at MEC, we will work towards enhancing the cooperative's services and fostering innovation. I am excited about the opportunity to serve the cooperative and its members."
The Board of Directors at MEC is confident that Mr. Metcalf's exceptional leadership qualities and deep understanding of the energy industry will guide the cooperative toward a successful future.
"We are thrilled to welcome Rodney Metcalf as the new CEO of Mountain Electric Cooperative,” said David Ellis, president of the MEC board. “His extensive experience and innovative mindset will drive MEC forward, ensuring that our members continue to receive the safe, reliable, and affordable energy they deserve."
Metcalf will be relocating to the Mountain Electric area with his wife, Angie Metcalf. The Metcalfs have two children, Brittany Gray and husband Brian Gray, Logan Metcalf, and wife Madison Metcalf. They have four grandchildren.
Mountain Electric Cooperative is a member-owned electric distribution cooperative serving 36,000 consumers across northeast Tennessee and northwest North Carolina. MEC is dedicated to providing reliable and affordable electricity to its members while actively supporting the communities it serves.