During the February City Council meeting, council members voted to remove the trees on Main Street. The discussion of what to fill the void after the removal was addressed during March’s City Council meeting.
Mayor Jerry Jordan initiated the conversation by mentioning how many residents are concerned with the look of downtown after the trees have been taken out.
“I think we need to do something,” said Alderman Jerry Horne, “the removal of all those trees is going to change the look of Main Street.”
Adding to the discussion of how the visual of Main Street will change, Vice Mayor Lawrence Keeble asked, “How many trees are being removed?”
Upon learning that approximately twenty trees would be removed, City Council members agreed with the mayor’s recommendation to revisit the discussion of planting flowers.
“Initially, the council rejected a proposal to replace the trees, but Jordan said, “I have been getting a lot of feedback, and I think we should reconsider and pay the $3,000 for this first year. Then reassess.”
“I am honored to be given a chance,” said Vonnie Smith, owner of Wintergreen Farm, “I originally loved the idea of the trees, but some of them have outgrown the space. I have a plan in mind and will do my best to make it colorful and hardy.”
When asked about her ideas and plans for Main Street flower displays, Smith said, “Going with six geraniums per square, three upright, and three trailing. Also, considering filler plants. Geraniums are my specialty; I will try them first.”
Visitors to Main Street have already had the opportunity to view Smith’s artistry with flowers and plants. Smith cares for the flowers and plants for a local bank. Some on the council expressed appreciation for Smith’s talent and work on the bank property.
“She does it for the bank, and it's gorgeous,” said Alderman Horne, “Every place that had a tree, she will plant geraniums and care for them.”
The words expressed full confidence in Smith’s ability to bring life to the void downtown left after the trees are gone.
“I am excited and happy for the opportunity to beautify our downtown,” said Smith, “Flower Power!”
