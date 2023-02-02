Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter remembers the Sink Mountain project being discussed as far back as when he served on the County Commission approximately around 2006 or 2007.
An intense storm in February of 2019 was the cause of a shift in the earth, which resulted in a 300-foot section of the road collapsing about a foot. Shortly after an assessment of the area, officials deemed the area stabilized. A temporary solution of rock and soil placement allowed the road to be passable, allowing the road to be re-opened for approximately 14 months.
However, after continual inspection, the Forest Service noticed in the time span from March 2019 to April 2020, the affected area deteriorated an additional three and a half feet. This drastic change posed an immediate risk to public safety, therefore closing the roadway to the only public national forest boat ramp in Johnson County.
Potter remembers Dick Grayson held the Mayor’s office at that time. Potter said, “Others have tried to start the project, and at that time, I was just trying to give it my full support to help see it along.”
The plans consist of 1 boat ramp, a small parking area, and approximately 17 parking spaces for boats and trailers, according to Mayor Larry Potter. The most recent update provided by Keith Kelly, District Ranger, Forest Service, Cherokee National Forest, via email stated, “we are waiting on a few permits but are otherwise on schedule.” “The boat ramp construction should begin between now - March and the TWRA will be the one to start the construction on the boat ramp,” as per the same email.
At the cost of approximately $4 million, the new facility will provide yet another outdoor recreation resource for residents and visitors to Johnson County. It is hoped that the facility on Watauga Lake will help encourage longer vacation stays once. Upon his reelection, Potter acknowledged the importance of the Sink Mountain project and said, “The ‘Sink Mountain Boat Ramp’ project is something that I started working on during my first term as county mayor, and I will work hard to move it forward.”
Potter expects the project, if it continues on schedule and as planned, to be completed by the fall of 2023.