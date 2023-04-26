"Its about time," is the reply by many teachers across the state after receiving some good news that legislation was passed by the House increasing teachers’ annual salary.
“Many educators can drive across state lines and automatically earn a higher salary,” said Priscilla Davis, while discussing the benefits of the pay rate. “I believe the increase will encourage educators to remain in the area. I feel Tennessee educators truly deserve this. My colleagues and I are excited about the pay increase.”
The new legislation will require all teachers in Tennessee to receive a base salary that's no less than $42,000 for the 2023-2024 school year and $50,000 for the 2026-2027 school year.
“The teachers in our state are critical to improving achievement and increasing opportunities for students,” said Tennesseans for Student Success (TSS) President and CEO Adam Lister. “Increasing teacher salaries to a nationally competitive rate helps school districts attract and retain the highest-quality educators for Tennessee students. In the last year, Governor Bill Lee and other leaders in our state have made historic investments in teacher salaries and student funding while overhauling the education funding formula to ensure we maximize every dollar to provide a great education for every student in Tennessee.”
The pay raise is also hoped to encourage more teachers to pursue employment locally.
“I think a pay increase is good for the teaching profession in Tennessee,” said local teacher Janet Ray Payne, “I believe it will not only attract more teachers but help retain current teachers.”
The teacher association, Professional Educators of Tennessee applauded the new legislation in a recent press release.
“Professional Educators of Tennessee has consistently worked to support teacher salary increases along with fair and equitable payroll legislation for many years. The passage of SB281/HB329 marks a substantial improvement in these issues as a major investment for educators in our state. The legislation passed 90-8. Educators deserve to be well-compensated for their dedication to one of the most important and fundamental professions in educating our children. We will continue to champion salary increases, especially for our veteran educators.”
Once signed by Governor Bill Lee, the legislation will make Tennessee a top ten state in the nation for teacher pay.
