Nearly 200 Johnson County elementary school students took part in this year’s Spring Mud Run held last Friday at the Johnson County Chamber Park. The students were all part of the Girls on the Go and Boys Actively Moving after-school programs.Sponsored by Johnson County Schools Office of Coordinated School Health, the programs' objectives are to empower girls and boys to be confident, healthy, and strong, creating a safe and caring environment and encouraging positive relationships and physical activity.
Coordinated School Health teamed up with the Johnson County Sheriff's Department and Mike Sumner of EMA to gain sponsorships, equipment, supplies, and volunteers. This semester's event was a huge success due to our community partnerships with the Johnson County Sheriff's Department, EMA, Doe Valley Fire Department, Perry Stone of Parkdale Mills for the donation of the shirts, Gary South of the Corner Pocket for printing the shirts, JCHS HOSA students, Board of Education, School Bus Garage, School Bus Drivers, parents, and coaches. School Resource Officers are invested in the safety and success of the students throughout the school year and as volunteer coaches in the after-school programs.