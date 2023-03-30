Fire engulfed an unoccupied house in Mountain City on Hillmore Drive Monday morning. The initial call of a structure fire came in the day before, which was quickly brought under control until a rekindling call the following morning. The second round of fire took the rest of the structure. Firefighters were called to the scene two more times, possibly due to the home sitting in a middle of a heavily wooded property. Mountain City Police interviewed several juveniles that were seen on the property on Sunday prior to the first alarm. Officers said, "the incident is under investigation," but local law enforcement encourages residents to keep an eye on such vacant or abandoned homes. Photo by Tamas Mondovics
Unoccupied home goes up in flames
- TAMAS MONDOVICS EDITOR
