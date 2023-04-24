Watauga Watershed Alliance is pleased to sponsor its third annual Stop Litter in Johnson County Contest for local school children. According to event organizers, sixty-eight elementary-level students submitted artwork focusing on the need to curtail the problem of litter on Johnson County roads and waterways. Prize money totaling $1,200 was earmarked for the students.
Five winners from each school were selected to compete in an online contest in which the public can participate in the final judging. Entries can be viewed and voted on the favorites on the Watauga Watershed Alliance’s Facebook page.
Here is a sampling of the student's submissions.