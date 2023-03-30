As the work of the A.C.T.I.O.N Coalition continues into its 17th year in our county, it looks to the goals that have been set and work toward making strides in reducing underage substance use in Johnson County.
"We have made substantial progress in creating a healthy lifestyle for generations to come," said Executive Director, Certified Prevention Specialist 1 Trish Burshette.
For example, based on the most recent data reported by the Tennessee Together Student Survey, lifetime alcohol use among student populations decreased from 50.1 percent in 2020-2021 to 34.5 percent in the 2022-2023 survey. Meaning only 34.5 percent of students surveyed in 12th grade reported having ever used alcohol compared to the previously reported 50.1 percent.
Burchette explained that instances of binge drinking also fell from 26.2 percent to 17 percent. Lifetime use of a vaping device with nicotine dropped from 42 percent to 27.8 percent Lifetime prescription drug misuse fell from 4.9% to 1.9%. While there is still much work to be done as the average age of initiation of alcohol use dropped from 13.9 years old to 12.8 years old, and nearly 40 percent of students reported exposure to online messaging encouraging substance use.
"We are encouraged by the progress made, thanks in large part to our partnership with the Johnson County school system," Burshette said. "We are grateful to be able to come alongside and assist with substance prevention education efforts and have been allowed valuable quality time in the classroom with students at the critical 7th and 8th-grade levels. Our most recent drug takeback event was very successful, collecting 39.7 lbs, with 4.2 of that being controlled substances.
The organization has also seen progress for those in the recovery community. The addition of a Regional hybrid Lifeline coordinator in the ACTION Coalition/AARRC program, Jennifer Street, is timely as she serves Johnson and Carter Counties in assisting those who are in need of treatment and/or recovery housing support to find and obtain that treatment. To date, since beginning this work in November, Street has referred or assisted 32 individuals in the region to get the help they are seeking.
Street can be reached directly through the TN Redline or by calling the AARRC office at 220-9517 or 423-470-3907.