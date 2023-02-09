The safety of students, teachers, and staff is always an essential part of any school administration.
While school shootings and violence often trigger safety concerns, the safety of transportation to and from each campus is equally vital. Weather events that create icy or snow-covered roadways are the most common for school officials to consider, but due to its terrain, any weather event, including high winds, can also cause school delays or closings.
Speaking of the responsibility of how to deal with such situations, Johnson County Director of schools Mischelle Simcix did not hesitate to set things in perspective.
"The safety of our students and staff is always the No.1 priority when determining if we have a 2-hr delay or close schools," Simcox said.
The decision to close schools or to be on a delay is not an easy decision, she added but emphasized that it is "one that we do not take lightly. We have students who are riding school buses and teenage students that are driving to school."
Simcox also spoke highly of the efforts of Dr. Stephen Long (Transportation Supervisor) and Darwin Garver (Transportation), whom she says are doing a "wonderful job of checking roads and are in constant contact with the Johnson County Highway Department when we have inclement weather."
Johnson County Schools rely on and work closely with The National Weather Service when inclement weather is forecast.
Some residents have noted that inclement weather is not always affecting the entire region to the point that it would require a delay or school closings. Weather events are always considered more intense at higher elevations. While the thought sounds quite reasonable, JCS officials are saying that they. have to consider the whole region and basic their decisions with a great measure of wisdom.
"We do understand that there are parts of the county that may get very little inclement weather, but because our middle school and high school are centralized, all of our decisions are based on what is going on countywide," Simcox said. "Trade, Forge Creek, and Shady Valley are at higher elevations and often have slick roads that other areas do not have."
Of course, when the timing element is thrown into the mix, making the best safety decisions for all involved becomes even more paramount.
Simcox stated that JCS' 26 buses and bus routes start leaving to pick up students at 5:45 a.m., and cafeteria workers are scheduled to come in to make breakfast by 6 a.m. – so the"decision on what we will do has to be made very early. If we start on a 2 hr delay, the decision to close must be made by 7:30 a.m."
Johnson County Schools have a total student population of 1975 students; 926 of those students attend Johnson County Middle and High Schools.
What does all of this mean for the season-scheduled snow days? Simcox explained that the school days go an extra 30 minutes, which allows us to have 13 stockpiled days to use for inclement weather. As of today (2-2-23), JCS' have used 6 of those days. The TN Dept of Education does now allow the use of two virtual days a semester, but permission must be asked prior to using those days, and the students also have to be fed on those days.
Making decisions based on what the weather will bring can be daunting. But it is safe to say that when the safety of students, teachers, and staff is the top priority, those responsible are "better to be safe than sorry."
For more information about Johnson County Schools, please visit www.jocoed.net.