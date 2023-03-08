A large crowd enjoyed some smoked BBQ last Saturday morning at the Roan Valley Commons Shopping Center, but the main attraction for the gathering was to celebrate the Grand Opening of Big Bad Wolf Motorsports.
“I am excited about the grand opening,” said Jeannie Thomas, who had traveled with her husband all the way from Marion, Virginia, just to attend the festivities.
The idea of opening a motorsports store in Mountain City was the brainchild of three men who grew up together in Johnson County. Big Bad Wolf Motorsports owners: Don Snyder, Jonathan Lewis, and Steve Dugger all collaborated on a vision to create a store that not only sells TAO brand ATVs, Denago e-bikes, mountain bikes, four-seaters, side-by-sides, and motorcycles but repairs them as well.
The store's repair shop already had its first customer on opening day. “I just had a customer drop off his motorcycle for an oil change,” said Public Relations and Marketing Director Don Snyder.
The new store shares space with Iron Horse Antiques. By combining two distinctly different stores into one building, the proprietors planned to attract a variety of shoppers. “This way, we have something for her and something for him too,” said Snyder, adding, “the wife can go antiquing, and he can shop the motorsports side of the store.”
In addition to the repair shop, the store is ramping up a variety of items to attract shoppers. “We are an authorized dealership of Bintelli scooters,” said CEO of Purchasing Jonathan Lewis. “Our goal is to have 100 units on the show floor. We have 70 right now. I am very excited; I have got a four-seater side-by-side, and in about six weeks’ time, we will have 450s and 500. We have dirt bikes, not just for kids, but available up to 450cc. We are trying to cover all ranges.”
The concept of opening a store that caters to a variety of interests did not stop there. The owners want people to know the store offers sizes and prices for all shoppers. “Our prices are well-rounded to offer something for everyone,” said Lewis.
Although the store offers a huge selection of items at competitive prices, Big Bad Wolf Motorsports wants people to know it’s not just about retail, but rather it has the community at heart.
“We want to give back to the community,” said Lewis, “we don’t prosper unless everyone else is doing good too. That’s how we are gonna make it.”
In an effort to give back to the local community, the owners recently made a donation to the local middle school. “The middle school has a fundraiser auction in May,” said Lewis, “and we donated a 200 Raptor for them to auction off. We also donated a side-by-side to the resource officers at the high school.” He reports giving back to the community will continue. “We have a goal of at least four events every year to give back.”
In addition to all the vehicles, Big Bad Wolf Motorsports offers apparel for all sizes. Harley Wykle, Snyder’s daughter, is in charge of managing the apparel offerings. “It’s really fun, I enjoy it, and we have more apparel coming,” she said.
Every person who purchases apparel has a special opportunity to win a 1927 Ford T Bucket with only 3,200 miles. It is a fresh build paid for by proceeds from apparel. The winner will be chosen one year from the grand opening.”
In keeping with the family atmosphere, Nathaniel Lewis was entrusted to care for the information technology side of the store. “My brother asked me to help out family,” Nathaniel said, “you know that’s a mountain thing. We help each other.”
While discussing the importance of using technology to help the business grow, Nathaniel said, “We are doing good on Facebook. That’s how word spreads. A lot of people have stopped at the store saying, ‘I saw it on Facebook.’ We also have the website up and going.”
The grand opening was deemed a success, and the owners promised there is much more to come. “We are hoping to partner up with Doe Mountain and plan a rental program,” said Snyder.
Big Bad Wolf Motorsports is located at 2303 S. Shady Street, Mountain City, TN. For more information, visit www.bigbadwolfmotorsports.com and on Facebook bigbadwolfmotorsports.