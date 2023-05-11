Timothy Hill was appointed Thursday by the Johnson County Commission to serve as interim representative in the Tennessee House for District 3, which includes all of Johnson County and parts of Carter, Hawkins and Sullivan Counties.
The district had been represented by Republican Scotty Campbell since 2021, until he was found guilty on March 29 by an ethics subcommittee of sexually harassing at least one legislative intern. Campbell resigned on April 20.
Hill, a Republican from Sullivan County, will return to Nashville, having represented the district from 2012 to 2020 when he stepped down to run for Phil Roe’s seat in Congress. He will fill Campbell’s seat until the special election on Aug. 3, when voters in the four counties will select a representative to serve the rest of Campbell’s term.
Speaking before the meeting, Neal Kerney, the only Johnson County resident running, made an impassioned plea for the commission not to give the seat back to Sullivan County. “Four days after Campbell resigned, a Sullivan County commissioner called me and arrogantly said, ‘Sullivan County is gonna get this seat back.’ Sullivan County is already very well represented, so I’d like to see it stay here in Johnson County.”
His wife, Sandra, in her nomination speech, made the same distinction, asking the commission to remember that she and Neal buy their gas and groceries here in the county and cheer on the Longhorns in the fall.
But it was Hill’s prior experience that seemed to hold the most sway. In his nominating speech for Hill, Chad Greever was pointed in making this distinction. “It’s about electing someone who will remember every single time they take their seat in Nashville, there’s a small county in the very tip of the state that’s counting on them. There is a grand total of one person in this building right now under consideration who has done this, and I have zero doubt he will do it again.”
Prior to voting, the commissioners listened to Hill and Kerney, as well as Sullivan County Commissioner Angie Stanley, Air Force veteran Stacy Vaughn, and Tennessee Democratic Party Executive Committee member Lori Love make their case for the appointment. A round of questions from Tracy Greer, Megan McEwen, Kody Norris, and Tommy Poore followed, touching on funding for first responders, tourism and broadband expansion. All of the candidates had similar positions, stating they believed in the importance of the issues and would fight passionately for them in Nashville.
During the nominating phase, every candidate was nominated from the floor, but only Hill was seconded by the commission, making him the only candidate voted on, and he won handily.
“I’m excited and honored,” Hill said afterward. “I’m gonna enjoy it just for a second, and then I’m gonna circle back around with the commission and see how I can be most helpful for the county.”
Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter, who worked with Hill during his last tenure as representative, said he was happy to work with Hill but noted that the decision was not final. “It’s a short appointment. Ultimately the people of Johnson County will decide. So I’m happy to work with whoever gets it.”
The campaign begins now. Kerney, Love, Stanley and Vaughn are all planning to challenge Hill for the seat. The four Republican candidates will face off in a special primary election on June 22. The winner of the primary will face the sole Democrat, Lori Love, in the special general election on Aug. 3.
The respective chairs of the political parties were circumspect afterward. William Marsh of the Johnson County Democrats said the results were not unexpected but felt Lori Love had a good chance of winning in August. Randy Dandurand of the Republican Party said simply that Hill would be good out of the gate, but the voters would decide.
In the parking lot afterward, Commissioner Tracy Greer said that while he hadn’t spoken with any of his fellow commissioners, it was Hill’s readiness that informed his decision. While he liked much of what Vaughn had to say, “Tim is ready to get to work tomorrow.”