Last year the Johnson County Center for the Arts experienced the busiest year yet. “The community support of the arts center has been overwhelming,” said Johnson County Center for the Arts Director Cristy Dunn, “the level of community support reaffirms that the work the art center does is something people see a need for and appreciate.”
Although the pandemic of 2022 saw many activities being placed on hold, JCCA found creative ways to bring art to the community. While the center continues to be a popular destination for artists of all ages to gather, the manner in which art is shared was modified to meet Covid restrictions.
While discussing some of the adaptations required for social distancing, Dunn mentioned, “We had to learn to navigate the online world better.”
By creating an online curriculum, the center was able to continue to offer art classes and events. Even though using the internet to teach classes was not in the original plans, the adjustment allowed art lovers everywhere to continue to enjoy the high-quality experience JCCA is known to provide. The new method was so successful that plans are underway to keep some online classes even though social distancing has been lifted.
“We are still doing some classes and events online. That helps us stay in touch with our friends from farther away or who can't come in person for whatever reason.”
Though the online activities provide additional avenues to reach art lovers, Dunn expressed appreciation for in-person events, “It has been really good to be able to gather together safely again and catch up with everyone. We don't take getting together for granted anymore.”
In addition to increasing online programs, JCCA experienced growth in other areas as well. The annual event Long Journey Home was held and deemed a great success. One special highlight of the event was the release of the movie The Short Life of Trouble. This new feature film is a documentary by Kelley St. Germain chronicling the life of G.B.Grayson. For those unable to attend the outdoor showing, DVDs are available for purchase at the Center. G.B.Grayson was also honored last year with a Tennessee Pathways Marker.
Not all the attention was given to G.B. Grayson last year; another musician received the honor of having a monument created in his likeness. During a special ceremony, the Fiddlin’ Fred Price sculpture by Val Lyle was installed, honoring the local legend.
The popular Mountain Music Jams returned during the summer months, as locals of all ages came to sing and play various instruments on the pickin’ porch. The musical heritage was also celebrated with monthly First Friday events featuring local musicians and artists.
Not all the excitement happened outdoors. Inside the center, the Evelyn Queen McCook gallery was dedicated. The growth experienced at the center is also exemplified by the artwork itself. The center provides local artists an opportunity to display their creations, and artwork is available for purchase.
“We started with twelve juried artists and now have over seventy,” said Dunn. The art presented for sale at the center undergoes a rigorous evaluation prior to being displayed. “Each artist has gone through a jury process and has worked in the gallery year-round. A jury is a group of local, established professional artists who decide whether the work submitted is a good fit for the gallery.”
Although the progress over the last year experienced at JCCA has been phenomenal, plans are currently underway to bring even more to Johnson County.
“We are very excited about having more activities available for kids and families in the coming year,” As Dunn discussed some upcoming events like after-school programs, she added, “Carol Hieronymus plans a project of the week so that families can drop by on Saturdays and do something fun.”
It is safe to say the Johnson County Center for the Arts is a much-loved local staple, but Dunn wants the community to know success would not have been possible without local involvement.
“Since the very beginning, people have given not just financially, but they have given their time and skill to make the arts center successful,” said Dunn, “We would not be where we are without our volunteers and community support.”
For more information and to view the art on display, or sign up for classes, stop by the Johnson County Center for the Arts, 127 College Street, Mountain City, TN, open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m and Saturday 10 a.m-2 p.m.