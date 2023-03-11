The smell of early spring has many people making plans for summer. Whether those plans include hiking a local trail, playing frisbee at Ralph Stout Park, or splashing in the local pool, Johnson County offers a host of outdoor activities.
Taking advantage of all that the county provides offers not only recreational opportunities, but a recent release from East Tennessee State University (ETSU) Health Cardiology explains that being active can go a long way towards improving the health of participants.
Current studies have shown that lack of activity has a negative effect on the cardiovascular system. Even young people are not immune to the potential to have heart-related health concerns. As more young adults report high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and an inactive lifestyle, cardiologists see increased rates of heart disease among those who are under the age of 40.
“When we’re young, it’s easy to believe that we have little to no risk of chronic health conditions – that our youth protects us from serious disease, and that there is time to make more health-conscious decisions later in life,” said Cardiologist Specialist Dr. Vijay Ramu. “When we see young adults below 40 years of age facing heart disease, heart attacks, and stroke, the message we want to share with our community is that it is never too early to care for your heart and your loved ones.”
By engaging young people in healthy outdoor activities, families can give their loved ones a heart-healthy start. Even small steps towards being more active can help children to pattern future choices towards living healthier. Family walks through the neighborhood, cooking a heart-healthy meal, or setting a fun health challenge are simple steps to improve heart health.
It is also important to monitor your health from an early age, according to Dr. Manar Jbara.
“Life has a fast pace with a lot of stress when we are in our 20s and 30s, and oftentimes we fail to make regular visits to our primary care provider or specialists because we are so busy,” said Dr. Jbara “However, those visits are an important opportunity to catch early indicators that have a big impact on heart health, including high cholesterol or high blood pressure. Don’t sacrifice the opportunity to improve your health before heart disease can become an issue.”
This summer, area residents, young and old, are urged to take advantage of all the outdoor fun that Johnson County has to offer. Plan a walk or hike with a loved one. Outdoor activity not only makes a great memory but also offers an opportunity to protect your heart.
For more information, call (423) 979-4100 or visit ETSUHealth.org.