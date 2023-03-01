Hometown Service Coalition (HSC), a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is on a mission to refurbish city parks and playground equipment.
Earlier this year, HSC installed a new climbing wall at Cunningham park and renovated the wheelchair-accessible swing at Ralph Stout Park to meet safety codes.
At the city council meeting on February 8, HSC was given the green light to start demolition on the old skate park at Ralph Stout Park. According to HSC Board President John Cunningham, the existing park will be removed, and a new multipurpose park will be built.
“We want to take out the current park and replace it with enough space and equipment to allow for other things like scooters and roller skates,” Cunningham said. “We hope we might be able to add a basketball court, tetherball court, and volleyball court available for the community at some point.”
HSC leadership is hopeful to move on the project soon now that permission from the city has been granted. “Based on the weather, we should be able to break ground on that in the next week or two,” Cunningham said.
But anyone who frequents Ralph Stout Park will notice that the park holds water, particularly after significant rain. Signage along the walking trails at Ralph Stout Park suggests that the area is a wetland due to the presence of several wetland indicator plant species in the park.
Wetlands are protected to an extent by Tennessee laws, but Cunningham insists that HSC’s plans to demolish and rebuild the skate park are legally sound. “We’re working with Mayor Jordan and the City on this project. We’re not doing anything that would break any rules, regulations, or laws.”
As for the problem of standing water, Cunningham hopes that raising the foundation will provide adequate drainage. “The geological surveys that we did there revealed a huge amount of topsoil had been brought in to backfill the holes, Cunningham explained. “We have to drill down a couple of feet to get to the rock, and then we’ll build the foundation and reapply the topsoil.”
According to Cunningham, the city has given HSC $5,000 to put toward the removal of the existing structure. The rest of the project will take additional dollars, so HSC members have turned their attention toward grant writing and are reaching out to the county, local foundations, and the state for financial support.
“My goal is to have the whole skate park completed by next year,” Cunningham said. “It will take the community coming together to lead and accomplish these projects, but our goal is to improve the community by making it bigger, stronger, and more vibrant.”