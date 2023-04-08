The Johnson County Beekeepers donated $167 to the Johnson County Public Library for the purchase of 11 books about bees and beekeeping. There are books available for all reading levels.
Bees play a critical role in the life cycle of plants. In their search for nectar from flowers, they spread the pollen needed for plants to reproduce. According to the U. S. Department of Agriculture, more than 100 types of plants grown commercially for human consumption depend on bees for pollination. There are about 2.8 million beehives in the country, and the financial impact of bee pollination is about $18 billion.
People have been keeping bees for more than 7000 years, and the Johnson County Beekeepers are continuing the tradition. “Beekeeping can be a challenge” according to Janice Friend, member of the Johnson County Beekeepers. About 48% of bee colonies nationwide did not survive the past year, which is about 10% higher than historical failure rates prior to 2000.
You can learn a lot about bees and beekeeping from books, but having a mentor to help you is a great way to learn about beekeeping. The Johnson County Beekeepers can provide you with basic knowledge about beekeeping and provide mentoring. Training classes are held when enough people are interested. Contact information is below.
There is a significant investment in beekeeping equipment (about $1000) to start, but the equipment will last for years. Recurring yearly expenses can include buying jars for canning honey, replacement bees as needed, and medication for treating mites. You can expect about 100 pounds of honey per year for an established hive.
The flavor of honey depends on the type of flowers from which bees collect nectar. In the grocery store you may find orange blossom, wildflower, tupelo, and other types of honey. Some honey is darker, which has a more robust flavor than lighter honey. Commercial honey is usually filtered before canning.
Beekeeping doesn’t require a lot of time. Spring and fall are busiest, and you can expect to spend less than 10 hours per week. Summer and winter are less busy, needing only about an hour per week.
Think you might be interested in beekeeping? The Johnson County Beekeepers meet the second Tuesday of each month, at 7:00 pm, in the basement floor of the Johnson County Farm Bureau building, 642 S. Shady St. Call Janice Friend at (423) 220-6920, or Jason Hughes at (423) 727-9744 (Soil Conservation Office) for more information.