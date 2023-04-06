Mountain City’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6908 was pleased to announce the receiving of the Honor Award by the Department of Tennessee VFW for the 2022-2023 fiscal year for Posts with up to 80 members.
According to VFW Post 6908 Service Officer/Public Affairs Officer Doug Wisnioski, the award is presented to Posts that achieved 100 percent membership before December 31.
"At the time of presentation, Mountain City VFW had achieved a rating of 118.42 percent," Wisnioski said. "Post-annual award recipients were recognized at the Tennessee Department Mid-Winter Conference in Murfreesboro, TN."
Wisnioski was proud of the ceremony that saw members of Mountain City Post 6908 turn out in large numbers to accept the award at the 1st District VFW quarterly meeting in Greenville, TN. Commander Dan Parsons accepted the award from District 1 Commander Terrance Miles on behalf of Mountain City Post 6908.
Members in attendance at the District meeting included Harvey Macklin, 3rd-year Trustee Jim Whitesell, Chaplain Jim Boggess, Senior Vice Commander Darla Saunders, Commander Dan Parsons, District 1 Commander Terrance Miles, Quartermaster Steve Owens, Adjutant Drue Loiselle, Membership Chairman Sean Krupsky.
"Mountain City Post is on the move as one of the fastest-growing Posts in the State," Wisnioski said. "Anyone eligible for membership in the VFW is encouraged to come to join us and see what being a part of this dynamic organization has to offer."
Post 6908 invites all Veterans of Foreign Wars to join the Post or to transfer membership from another Post. The next Post meeting is at 1800 hours, 1 April 2023, at the Post Headquarters located at 179 Depot Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.
The Post conducts its monthly meetings on the first Saturday of each month from 1800-2000 hours and is planning to conduct a monthly Open House event to welcome new and prospective members.