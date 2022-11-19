On Friday, November 4, 2022, Mayor Larry Potter drove to Jonesborough to meet Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee State Representative Diana Harshbarger for some face-to-face time. Governor Lee and Representative Harshbarger were hitting the campaign trail to meet the locals and shake hands.
The turnout was great and the stops were bustling with locals, officials, and news reporters during the approximate 1-hour tour stops, but Mayor Larry Potter was determined to re-introduce himself. When asked why Potter would make the drive for such a short encounter, Potter said, “I wanted to re-introduce myself since my own re-election, but more importantly to keep Johnson County front of mind.”
Potter went on to explain that the Rural Summit is approaching quickly where Potter says he hopes to get more, “eyeball to eyeball contact” with Lee and discuss more of the “meat and potatoes” of what will be beneficial for rural communities such as Johnson County. The Rural Summit takes place on November 28-29, 2022 and is strictly for rural community development opportunities. Mayor Potter is hopeful he will have plenty to take away from the summit and by showing his support for the newly re-elected Governor and State Representative, while also having the chance to network and brainstorm with other rural community officials. Potter also hopes to strengthen relationships with them through continued support of one another.
The November 28th session is mostly informational in nature but there will also be an opportunity to share ideas. Potter plans to listen intently and learn about any possibilities that will benefit the county. He is looking for ways to expand communication, ideas that will support Johnson County students’ educational needs, and resources that can become available to help enrich the community and be easily implemented. The idea is to attract more businesses, which will ultimately lead to an increase in job opportunities, and a stronger local workforce. Rather than having to go outside of the community, Potter commented, “I would like to see money and opportunity stay within Johnson County, rather than leaving the county.”