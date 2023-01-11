Addressing food insecurity grant could help keep things cold and delivered

On Thursday, January 5, 2023, various organizations throughout Johnson County that work towards supporting the needs of those lacking food and basic necessities gathered in the lower courtroom of the Johnson County courthouse, for a good reason.
Ken Rea, Economic, and Community Development Deputy Director, joined by Geneva King, explained the details and guidelines of receiving parts of a sizable (CDBG-CV) Food Insecurity Grant.
According to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development website, the total amount of the grant program is $10,000,000, and each county is granted no more than $500,000.
As per the guidelines, each county is the applicant, while the organization is the sub-applicant, meaning that the organization, if awarded and depending on how much the the organization is awarded, they will need to spend the allotted amount on any of the following:
“refrigerators, freezers, ovens, shelving, coolers, freezer blankets, food preparation tables, food delivery vehicles, supplies for distribution of food (bags, boxes, packaging, etc.,” as per the CDBG-CV Addressing Food Insecurity Grant Guidelines. *(see link below).
The grant will request information such as: “the population you serve, the statistics of the community, equipment needed, and an estimate for said equipment,” according to the information Rea and King provided during the public meeting.
Recipients are prohibited from using the funds toward the following items: “equipment that would be fixed and become part of the property, which includes: Construction activities, costs associated with operations and management (Salaries, benefits, rent, utilities, etc.); purchase of computers, laptops, notebooks, tablets, phones, etc.,” as per page 2 of the CDBG-CV Addressing Food Insecurity Grant Guidelines.
John Capolupo of First Christian Church said they serve “250-300 families every month.” "We are requesting a box truck large enough to pull the trailer and can also use an 8x10 cooler or freezer," Capolupo said.
Richard Thum of Saint Anthony’s Prep said they could use “two chest freezers, thermal pallet covers, storage racks, and a cargo van,” to name a few.
Theresa McElyea of Helping Others of Johnson County said they feed “over 500 people per month, sometimes more.” McElyea said they could use “refrigerators, freezers, shelving for canned goods, food prep tables.”
Calvary Baptist Church was also in attendance, stating they feed “700 people, predominantly children, and low income.”
They could use a stand-up warmer and an exhaust hood for the stove, and they are currently without a commercial refrigerator.
Johnson County Senior Center delivers meals as well as serves meals to those that come into their facility, though a “safe, working vehicle” would be used for meal delivery throughout the county.
For those who would like to volunteer or donate, many of these organizations are in need of volunteers, supplies and some accept monetary donations.
Ken Rea takes notes as potential applicants for the Addressing food insecurities grant list off some items they hope to purchase should a portion of the grant be awarded to their organization. located in the lower courtroom of the Johnson County courthouse on January 5,2023.