Members of the Johnson County Sheriff's Office have confirmed that Sheriff Eddie Tester passed away earlier this afternoon.
Officials said Tester suffered a heart attack at his home. He was 58 years old.
The news was announced by Johnson County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Clifton Worley at around 2:26 p.m. at the Johnson County Community Hospital lobby, where friends, family, and staff gathered awaiting the word of Tester's condition.
Family members said Sheriff Tester has been in the hospital for the past few days and asked for thoughts and prayers.