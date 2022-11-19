Each year the TSBA (Tennessee School Board Association) Conference is held in Nashville at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center to help Tennessee Board Members grow and learn more about education. The convention ran from Thursday, November 10, to Sunday, November 13, 2022. Director of Schools for the Johnson County School System Mischelle Simcox arrived early to attend additional meetings for TOSS (the Tennessee Office of School Superintendents).
“This is a great way for the school board members to be active, to learn more, and grow in the field they represent,” Simcox said.
Dedicated to her craft, this year, Simcox was nominated and voted the President of TOSS. With gratitude, she said, “it is a great honor.”
Simcox has been on the board for approximately seven years. Next year she will serve as the Outgoing President, and this year’s Incoming President will serve as President from 2023-2024. So, even though the elected President’s term is for a 1-year term, the journey begins and lasts a total of 3 committed years as Incoming, Acting, and Outgoing President.
The Johnson County School Board comprises five voting members: Chairman Mike Payne; Vice Chairman Joann Reece; Russel Robinson, John Holloway, and Gary Matheson (Board Members). Director Mischelle Simcox is not a voting member and not an elected member. Simcox is appointed by the school board to serve her role as Director of Schools over a 3-year contract period.
The conference consists of leadership classes, breakout sessions, keynote speakers, legislature updates, Ask an Attorney Q&A, legal law updates, policy and procedure sessions, and so much more. With an estimated 1000 +/- people in attendance, a plethora of information was provided, networks created, and information shared. When asked what the biggest takeaway from the multi-day conference was, Simcox said, “all of the training is so beneficial, not to mention learning what other school systems are doing as well as possible implementation.” Simcox added, “last year, Johnson County presented the CTE program.”
Board members are required to have many hours of training, and this conference helps to satisfy some of the requirements.