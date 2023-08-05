As students prepare to return to Johnson County area schools Aug 7, district administrators are hard at work making sure each campus is ready for them. Teacher work days begin next week in the lead-up to the first day of school for students.
Johnson County School District has hired twenty-five new teachers this year and has just two vacant positions remaining in spite of the unprecedented shortage of teachers in our nation.
This year’s district theme is “Teamwork inspires us all.” Director of Education, Dr. Mischelle Simcox, said to her that means, “It takes everyone in the school system to ensure that every child is getting what they need.”
To that, Career and Technical Education and Safety Supervisor Herbie Adams said, “Try running a school without lunch ladies or custodians.
Not unlike prior years, the Director’s goals for the 2023/2024 school year include ensuring high school students are made ready for standardized testing, such as the ACT, which Johnson County begins familiarizing students with as early as first grade. However, as Simcox put it in perspective when she said, “One test, one day does not define who a child is,” so the district places as much importance on preparing students for post-secondary education, whether that be colleges and universities or trade and vocational schools.
To that end, the county, in partnership with the Tennessee College of Applied Sciences, has added six new dual enrollment programs in addition to the existing Auto Diesel course. These new career pathways are open to high school students and include fields of study such as Business, STEM, Construction, Electrical, Criminal Justice, and Automotive. These programs allow students the opportunity to obtain certification and/or licensure in their respective areas of study while earning their high school diploma.
The costs associated with tuition for these programs are covered by a dual enrollment grant funded by the Tennessee Lottery and administered by the Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation.
Another initiative coming to the high school this year is Middle College, a rigorous program that will give several high-achieving students the opportunity to dual enroll with Northeast State to earn transferable college credit alongside their high school coursework. The program starts in the sophomore year, giving participating students the potential to simultaneously earn an associate degree and high school diploma with no out-of-pocket expense for tuition.
For more information about Johnson County Schools, please visit, www.jocoed.net.