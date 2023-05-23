The 2023-2024 school year will begin with several changes, including the appointment of Lizzette Gonzalez Reynolds as commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE), effective July 1. Reynolds was recently appointed by TN Gov. Bill Lee and will succeed Dr. Penny Schwinn, who will step down after four years of service to Tennesseans.
Lee praised Schwinn's tenure and wished her much success. “During her years of dedicated service, Penny has played a key role in our administration’s work to ensure educational opportunity for Tennessee students and secure the next generation of teachers while navigating historic learning challenges,” said Lee. “I have tremendous gratitude for her leadership."
Schwinn joined the Lee administration in January 2019 and has served the state through the challenges prompted by the recent COVID-19 pandemic.
Turning his attention to Reynolds, Lee stated, “Lizzette’s significant education policy expertise and leadership make her well-suited to continue our work to deliver high-quality education and expand school choice for Tennessee students. I welcome her to Tennessee and appreciate her service to students, families, and teachers across the state.”
Reynolds is currently the Vice President of Policy for ExcelinEd and has previously served as deputy legislative director for then-Governor George W. Bush, Special Assistant in the Office of Legislation and Congressional Affairs for U.S. Secretary of Education Rod Paige, Regional Representative for U.S. Secretary of Education Margaret Spellings and Chief Deputy Commissioner at the Texas Education Agency, a release said. Her career reflects a deep commitment to school choice, assessment and accountability, college and career pathways, and education policy. She earned her undergraduate degree from Southwestern University. She is married to David Reynolds and has three children, Luke, Lillianna, and Joaquin.
Sam Pearcy, currently Deputy Commissioner of Operations at TDOE, will serve as the department’s interim commissioner until July 1.
The Tennessee Department of Education stated: "We wish Penny Schwinn all the best in her future endeavors. Although her accomplishments have been mixed, the results will ultimately be determined over time. Governor Lee now has an opportunity to shift the Tennessee Department of Education in a new direction. A new leader needs to look inward as well as outward. The TDOE needs to rebuild and fill critical positions in the Department to serve the needs of parents, pupils, educators, and school districts. Outwardly, the TDOE needs to reconnect with the stakeholders here in Tennessee. We look forward to working with the Lee Administration and the new Commissioner, Lizzette Gonzalez Reynolds, to continue making Tennessee the best place to raise a family and educate all children. Together, we can unleash the full potential of K-12 education to provide children the opportunity to acquire knowledge and skills that will enable them to develop their full potential and become successful members of society."
JC Bowman, Executive Director of Professional Educators of Tennessee, stated, "Professional Educators of Tennessee is a non-partisan teacher association headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Permission to reprint in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that the author and the association are properly cited."