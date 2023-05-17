The last school board meeting of the 2022-2023 school year focused on end-of-the-year events, announcements, and updates, including a major milestone in the County's high school history.
This year marks the 100th graduating class from Johnson County High School, according to Director of Schools Dr. Mischelle Simcox. “There are a lot of activities going on next week, and we hope to see you at everything,” Simcox said. “I’m very excited about graduation, and I cannot believe that it’s the 100th graduation.”
Senior Awards Night took place on Monday, May 15, and graduation is scheduled for Friday, May 19, at 7:30 p.m. at the football field. The last day for students was confirmed to be an early release day on Tuesday, May 23, with no school on Friday, May 19.
Agenda items at May’s school board meeting included the recommendation of tenure candidates Susan Edwards and Robbie McCulloch, an update to the 5-year plan stating that “upon developing the annual budget, staffing needs will be a focus,” and approval of Tennessee School Systems for Equity membership dues for 2023-2024.
Ahead of graduation, Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society sponsors Ashley Holt and Zachary Pittman requested that the board approve student members to wear cords at graduation. According to Simcox, any cord that students wear at graduation has first to be approved by the board.
Qualifications to be admitted into the society include maintaining a 3.0-grade point average and taking at least four social studies courses, as well as a letter of recommendation from a staff member. “It’s a great society to be in,” Simcox said. “It’s new to the high school, and they just want to be able to show their support and let the seniors wear cords that meet all these requirements,” Simcox said.
The second and final readings of three TCA policies were collectively approved. Additional language was added to TCA codes #6.4081, #6.415, and #6.411 to include safe relocation of students away from school property, such as a sporting event or field trip, to update the student suicide prevention intervention plan with documentation, and to update the student wellness policy to allow for USDA monitoring needs to be met.
The school board also approved authorizing the Director of Schools to sign a contract with Shaw & Shanks Architects to replace the roof at Doe Elementary, though the contract isn’t finalized yet. Board member Russell Robinson met with the architects about the bid and the project timeline.
“It is not a realistic timeline to be able to bid that properly, complete the documentation, and try to award it before June 30,” Robinson said. “we’ll be looking at an award sometime in the fall for them to actually do that work.”
Simcox concluded the meeting with a slideshow featuring the progress that has been made on Mountain City Elementary’s gymnasium. “It’s definitely coming along, and it’s looking great,” Simcox said. “We’re just really excited.”