Teacher of the Year for grades Pre K – 4th is Mrs. Katelin Vincent who teaches kindergarten and first grade at Laurel Elementary.
Mrs. Vincent is currently completing her 7th year of teaching at Laurel Elementary School. She is a graduate of East Tennessee State University where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary K-6 Education. She also earned a Master of Arts in Early Childhood Education from ETSU. She is the wife of Logan Vincent of Mountain City. Mrs. Vincent has been an integral part of the after-school tutoring program at LES for the last two years.
She uses data to drive student instruction so that she is better able to close gaps and meet individual student needs in her classroom. She also encourages families to be engaged in their child’s learning by encouraging them to use reading strategies, age-appropriate strategies, and family engagement activities such as the K-2 literacy night, Christmas Literacy projects, as well as the school-wide Spring Family Literacy night in March. Mrs. Vincent loves having the opportunity to teach at the elementary school, where she attended and helping students to build a solid academic foundation so that they can be successful students.
Mrs. Brittany Freeman is the Teacher of the Year for grades five and six at Laurel Elementary School. This is her 4th year teaching in Tennessee. Mrs. Freeman graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary K-5 Education from Eastern Kentucky University. She is the wife of Andrew Freeman and the mother of Blake and Bryleigh Freeman of Mountain City. Mrs. Freeman uses data to determine the success of her lessons by comparing student achievement on benchmark testing to academic goals for the students. She is also a huge advocate for encouraging families to be involved in their child’s learning. She is very involved in Family Engagement Nights and incorporated a family board game initiative to encourage families to help build cognitive and critical thinking skills which are fundamental skills for classroom success. Mrs. Freeman loves working in a small, close-knit community school and is able to form stronger personal relationships with her students and their families to help guarantee student success.