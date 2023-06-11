Unlikely Heroes
Heroes come in all shapes, sizes, colors, genders, ages, and species. Some become heroes by working hard to be the best at a task, while others are thrust into the hero role when responding to emergencies. Sometimes it’s no surprise that a person becomes a hero because they have been doing heroic deeds for many years. And then there is the accidental hero. The person doesn’t appear to be special in any way and surprises us when they do something heroic. Heroic actions can make great stories, and literature has a lot of heroic stories. This week's books are all about real-life people who became heroes.
Real-life Heroes
The Bug Girl: (A True Story), Sophia Spencer, E SPE
Sophia Spencer loves bugs. All bugs. And she isn’t shy about sharing her knowledge about bugs with anybody that will listen. After being bullied at school for her love of bugs, Sophia stops talking about them. Her mother (another hero) enlists the aid of the members of an entomological (study of bugs) society to keep Sophia’s interest in bugs alive, and now she is famous for sharing her love of bugs with others.
Who is Jane Goodall? Roberta Edwards, J B GOO EDW
Jane Goodall says her interest in animals was sparked when her father gave her a stuffed chimpanzee when she was a little girl. At age 23, she travels to Kenya to become the world’s foremost chimpanzee expert.
Sergeant York: an American Hero, David D. Lee, B YOR
Sergeant York was an unknown doughboy from the hills of Tennessee. One day, while on a routine patrol, he killed 25 German soldiers and captured 132 more. After the war, he returned to his hometown and worked to bring schools and services to rural Tennessee.
Medal of Honor: Portraits of Valor Beyond the Call of Duty, Peter, Collier, 355.1 COL
The Medal of Honor was created in 1861 and has been awarded 3530 times to 3511 people. All service members of all ranks can salute a Medal of Honor winner that is wearing the medal. Here are the stories of 144 contemporary Medal of Honor winners.
Mandela: the Authorized, Biography, Anthony Sampson, B MAN SAM
Nelson Mandela, an almost forgotten prisoner in South Africa, survives captivity and saves South Africa from the chaos of apartheid. He becomes one of the world’s most widely admired leaders in the process.
