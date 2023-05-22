A group of 29 Juniors and Senior students were inducted into the National Technical Honor Society at Johnson County High School, honoring them for their efforts in technical education.
According to the NTHS website, the organization is an “educational non-profit that exists to honor, recognize, and empower students and teachers in Career & Technical Education.” The organization's goal is “to bring well-deserved recognition, scholarship opportunities, and career opportunities to students who excel in one of the 108 career and technical educational fields as their profession.”
Most people are aware of the National Honor Society, but its sister organization, the NTHS, is just as prestigious, placing an equal emphasis on academic achievement and good citizenship. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Asheville, the NTHS provides scholarships for members to help them further their education.
“National Technical Honor Society is the same thing as the National Honor Society, but you have to be a Career and Technical student,” said NTHS co-advisor and Agriculture educator Thomas Boyd. Boyd went on to say that Johnson County’s NTHS chapter represents students from all areas of study: automotive, construction, culinary, agriculture, health sciences, STEM, and many more vocational careers.
The Induction Ceremony held last week was led by the current organization officers: President Faith Dowell, Vice President Gracie Oxentine, Secretary Peyton Pavusek, Treasurer Graham Reece, Sergeant at Arms Serenity Vanover, and Event Chair Kayla Sluder. The ceremony involved the light lighting of seven candles, each candle representing a different Member Attribute: skill, honesty, service, responsibility, scholarship, citizenship, and leadership.
Each new inductee received a certificate and a tassel for their graduation cap. Boyd said that NTHS members may also purchase a cord for graduation.
Students have to be nominated by their core instructor, keep a minimum 3.5-grade point average in their field of study, and have a 3.0 GPA overall in order to qualify for NTHS membership, as well as have no disciplinary issues.
“Traditionally, CTE students keep the country going,” Boyd said. “They don’t always get recognition for their achievements, and we need to recognize the students who are overlooked sometimes,” Boyd said. “They are the backbone of our country. Society wouldn’t function without them.”
NTHS co-advisor, Health Sciences educator, and Registered Nurse Sonya Hammonds echoed the same sentiment. “We’re going through a shift as a society,” Hammonds said. “We’re realizing that we need our tradespeople.”
Hammonds also pointed out that there are NTHS chapters at technical schools and community colleges across the nation, so current members have support in their continued education, and secondary students have the opportunity to join the organization.
NTHS Vice President and graduating senior Gracie Oxentine is thankful for the support from the organization and mentorship from the faculty. “The NTHS has definitely prepared me more for a career in nursing,” Oxentine said.
“A lot of people look down on these programs," Oxentine said. "I’m going into healthcare, and that’s as important as anything we offer here. Academics are important, but you can also succeed without being the smartest person in the room. Be the most skilled person in the room. That’s something I’ve learned.”
The NTHS officers for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year were also announced at the Induction Ceremony and are as follows: President Eli Fritts, Vice President Connor Simcox, Secretary Vanessa Perkins, Treasurer Kindal Watson, and Sergeant At Arms Isabell Katsatis.
The following students were inducted into the NTHS on May 10, 2023:
Arnold, Shawna
Baker, Bianca
Bishop, Lauryn
Capps, Cassie
Carroll, Paiten
Decker, Wyatt
Dugger, Gaston
Eastridge, Braden
Eckert, Clayton
Eppard, Emily
Fritts, Brady
Fritts, Elijah
Green, Sierra
Grill, Christopher
Horne, Eli
Horner, Kevin
Katsaitis, Isabell
Mains, Tristan
Pierce, Caleb
Pierce, Connor
Perkins, Vanessa
Proffitt, Alexis
Simcox, Connor
Stout, Connor
Stout, Maggie
Tolliver, Kyla
Triplett, Mailynn
Walker, Madison
Watson, Kindal