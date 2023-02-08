After rescheduling from February 2, due to inclement weather and school closures, Johnson County High School Students had the opportunity to explore 25 different scholarships during their lunch break on the following Monday.
The featured scholarships ranged from $500 to $2,000, depending on the number of applicants. Some scholarships are one-time payments to the student’s school of choice, while others are to be used for multiple semesters.
As college gets more expensive, graduating seniors rely on scholarships to further their education. Senior Ryleigh Icenhour, 17, said that “I am glad to have the chance to apply for scholarships, especially the ones that can be used for other than school fees.”
Gifted Educator Andy Wright represented the Johnson County Arts Council Scholarship, an opportunity for graduating seniors going to college to pursue a career in the fine arts–anything from drawing and painting to music to culinary.
Senior Brandon Sutherland, 17, will apply for the Johnson County Arts Council Scholarship. “I’ve always been interested in culinary since I was young,” Sutherland said. “I’ve seen how limited the opportunities are. This event brings attention to culinary art as fine art, just like design or theatre.”
Some scholarships, like the Amber L. White Memorial Scholarship and the Brad Reece Memorial Scholarship, specify that the applicant must pursue a medical program. Other scholarships, like the Positive Thinkers Essay Scholarship, have no requirement for any particular field of study and are open to all graduating Johnson County residents.
“My whole life, I’ve wanted to go into the medical field,” said 17-year-old senior Gracie Oxentine. “If not for this event, I would have no idea there were this many opportunities.”
The $500 Kody Norris Scholarship is “offered to students planning on opening their own businesses here locally and contributing to the community,” musician Kody Norris explained. “There are plenty of young people here that are passionate about their future, and we are happy to be able to help them.”
Mountain Electric Cooperative’s Operation Pocket Change College Scholarship was one of the bigger awards, with 16-20 available scholarships, each ranging between $1,000 and $2,000. Operation Pocket Change scholarships are available to graduating seniors within Mountain Electric’s service area, which includes Johnson, Unicoi, and Carter counties in Tennessee, as well as four counties in western North Carolina.
“We are grateful for the community and local organizations and groups offering their support for the students,” said Student Counselor Priscilla Davis. According to Davis, the scholarship has been going on for more than 14 years and has grown over the years to include more organizations and better opportunities for Johnson County High School senior students.
As for the homeschooled and virtual students that may have missed the event, Davis explained that they are still allowed to apply for many of the scholarships. “A lot of scholarships specify that the applicants must be graduating Johnson County High School seniors, but some scholarships only require the student to be a resident of Johnson County,” Davis said.
For more information about Johnson County Hign School, please call 423 727-2640.