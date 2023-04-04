The leaders and innovators within the Johnson County Schools have been busy this year implementing positive upgrades, programs and change.
“We have wonderful employees who are truly dedicated to our students,” stated Johnson County Director of Schools, Dr. Mischelle Simcox.
One such exemplary employee is Dr. Herbie Adams, CTE (Career Technical Training) Supervisor at the Vocational Center at Johnson County High School, who, along with Simcox, Central Office Supervisor Dr. Stephen Long, and others, have worked with Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) to bring six additional Dual Enrollment programs for the 2023-2024 school year.
Currently, TCAT offers a single program, Auto Diesel, but the addition of six new programs, including Business, STEM, Construction, Electrical, Criminal Justice, and Automotive, will provide expanded opportunities for Johnson County High School students. The availability of these future programs will help Johnson County High School students partially complete their program of choice while still in high school, allowing these students to expedite the process of earning their degree, certification, or licensure. Other future additions include TCAT’s Cosmetology program and a Meat Science/Butchery career path program, including certification in Meat Processing Technology.
"Our goal," stated Dr. Adams, “is to get our students into post-secondary education or the workplace as quickly as possible, filling the needs of the local and regional workforce.”
Simcox stated that they are also working with Northeast State Community College to continue the expansion of their dual enrollment program offerings at Johnson County High School, as these college credit classes can help students shorten the time needed to complete their degree program post-high school graduation. A further future goal in the early planning stage includes working with Northeast State Community College and Tennessee College of Applied Technology to bring a ‘Middle College’ to Johnson County High School.
Other projects being undertaken by Johnson County Schools include the expansion of Mountain City Elementary School.
Simcox said, “very excited to be adding on a gymnasium and five additional classrooms.” Completion of the Mountain City Elementary School addition is slated for May 2024. Additional progress being made within Johnson County Schools are the improving ACT scores and the increased enrollment in post-secondary education.
“We have amazing students who we are very proud of, and we greatly appreciate the communities support of our students, our staff, and our programs,” Simcox said. "With so many new and future programs being implemented to improve the lives of Johnson County School students, there is much to be thankful for and much to look forward to."