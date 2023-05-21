From our earliest days in grade school, we become familiar with the history of the English migration and settlement of the New World. Yet this view often overshadows the story of the largest non-English speaking sector whose migration would influence and shape America, including East Tennessee.
Many people in Johnson County can trace their roots back to the German immigrants whose names and identities have been largely anglicized throughout the years. What caused them to leave their fatherland to travel to the New World? Religious persecution, the ravages of war, or the hope for a future unparalleled in Europe?
Join us for our May Lecture presented by Sheila (Stout) Caldwell as she takes us on the journey started by her 7th Great Grandfather, Johann Daniel Staudt, as he and his family embark on the perilous journey in 1738 from present-day Germany to Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Eventually, the Staudts, including first-generation, American-born Godfrey Daniel Staudt (Stout), would migrate to Stony Creek in Shenandoah Valley, Virginia, near modern-day Edinburg. According to family lore, Godfrey Daniel Stout - Sheila's 6th great grandfather - would take the ultimate journey to establish roots in Carter (now Johnson) County, Tennessee, after passing through the area while serving in the American Revolution. Sheila's Stout ancestors have had a presence in Johnson County for more than 230 years.
The story will continue to her family's journey in 1948 when Sheila's grandparents, Novil and Rosa Stout, along with their six young children - including her father, Bobby - would return to Virginia after the diaspora of families from Butler. Returning to the place her father's family always considered "their home," Sheila and her husband, Bill, now live in Mountain City. She spends her spare time researching family genealogies, searching for lost family treasures, and volunteering with both the Johnson County Historical Society and Butler Museum.
The Johnson County Historical Society will present its next lecture on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the lower activity room at the Johnson County Welcome Center at 716 South Shady Street in Mountain City. The program will also be available via the private JCHS Facebook group or ZOOM. To participate via Zoom, registration is required here: www.tinyurl.com/jchsmay2023. The free lecture is open to the general public. A meeting for Johnson County Historical Society members will be held after a brief intermission.