The regular season for VEX Robotics has come to a close in Tennessee and teams across the state are now looking forward to the TN State VEX Tournament that will take place in Brentwood, TN on March 3rd and 4th. Johnson County High School Robotics has two teams that have secured spots at the State Tournament. Teams 63303V and 63303B will compete for two days against some of the most competitive robotics teams in the country that call Tennessee home.
Leading up to the end of the season, Team 63303V - Elijah Fritts, Vanessa Perkins, Wyatt Decker, and Charlie Norris - finished as the Tournament Champions at the Talon Tussle Tournament hosted at Carson-Newman University on January 28th. Saturday, February 18th they again battled through some tough matches to be named Tournament Champions at the Sullivan Slam Tournament hosted in Sullivan County. Team 63303V was also awarded the Design Award at each of those tournaments highlighting their commitment to diligence in approaching and documenting their engineering process. Team 63303B put in tremendous effort to focus on their Skills Score (a rating that focuses on the robot's ability to play this year's game and the team's ability to strategically plan for the game) for the last two tournaments and was able to secure their State spot through that avenue.
All of the JCHS Robotics teams have had great successes and faced difficult adversities both on the field and in their season in general. The perseverance, problem solving, and flexibility they have shown has been amazing to watch, and I couldn't be prouder of the way they have represented Johnson County High School.
Thank you for your continued support of robotics in Johnson County!
Kasi Dishman
Ms. Kasi Dishman
Physics Teacher
Johnson County High School